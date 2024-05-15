France has observed a slight decrease in its Consumer Price Index (CPI) on a non-seasonally adjusted (NSA) basis for the month of April 2024. The CPI for April stood at 2.20%, down from 2.30% recorded in March 2024. This update was released on May 15, 2024.The year-over-year comparison reveals that the current indicator reflects a more moderate inflation rate when compared to the previous month’s data. The CPI figure indicates the change in consumer prices from April 2023 to April 2024, suggesting a marginal easing of inflationary pressures.Economists are monitoring this trend closely, as sustained decreases in CPI can signify shifts in purchasing power and economic stability. The slight reduction may offer some relief to French consumers and policymakers who are concerned about prolonged inflation. However, the broader implications for the economy are still to be fully understood as additional data becomes available.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com