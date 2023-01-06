France’s household consumption recovered in November on manufactured goods purchases, data published by the statistical office INSEE showed Friday.

Household consumption grew 0.5 percent on month in November, in contrast to the revised 2.7 percent decrease in October. Nonetheless, this was weaker than the expected growth of 1.0 percent.

The increase was primarily due to the 1.1 percent increase in purchases of manufactured goods. Consumers spent 1.8 percent more on durable goods, especially transport equipment. Spending on clothing was also up, 0.9 percent.

Energy consumption rebounded moderately by 0.6 percent as temperature was above normal, while food consumption slid 0.2 percent, marking the sixth consecutive fall.

