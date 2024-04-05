Data from the French statistical office, INSEE, revealed a smaller-than-anticipated expansion in the nation’s industrial production during February, following a decline in the preceding month. The industrial output witnessed a month-on-month increase of 0.2%, contrary to the projected 0.5%, after a downturn of 0.9% in January.In line with this, February saw a rise of 0.9% in manufacturing production, a significant upturn from the 1.5% fall recorded in the previous month. This surge marked the most notable in nine months.Drilling down further, the manufacturing of coke and refined products experienced a sharp recovery, shooting up by 10% after plummeting 11.2% previously. The production of foodstuffs and beverages, along with machinery and equipment goods, saw respective increases of 1.1% and 1.3%.On the other hand, the downturn in transportation equipment production eased to 2.8% from a hefty 4.9%, while mining and quarrying output recorded a leap of 8.3%. However, construction production was 2.1% below par.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com