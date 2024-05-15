Consumer price inflation in France declined to its lowest point in over two-and-a-half years, as initially estimated for April, according to recent data from the national statistics office, INSEE, released on Wednesday.The Consumer Price Index (CPI) recorded an annual increase of 2.2 percent in April, slightly down from the 2.3 percent rise observed in March. This figure aligns with the preliminary data published on April 30.The current rate is the lowest witnessed since September 2021, which also documented a 2.2 percent increase.Food inflation decreased to 1.2 percent from 1.7 percent. Conversely, energy prices saw a quicker rise of 3.8 percent compared to a 3.4 percent increase in March.Prices for manufactured products decreased by 0.1 percent, while inflation in service costs remained unchanged at 3.0 percent.On a monthly basis, the CPI rose by 0.5 percent following a 0.2 percent uptick in March, consistent with earlier estimates.Data also indicated that harmonised inflation held steady at 2.4 percent in April. The monthly Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) increased by 0.6 percent after a 0.2 percent rise in March, with figures unchanged from the initial estimates.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com