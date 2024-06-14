The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in France has seen a slight uptick in May 2024, with the non-seasonally adjusted (NSA) rate edging up to 2.30%. This is a marginal increase from the previous month’s rate of 2.20% recorded in April 2024. The updated data, released on June 14, 2024, highlights a year-over-year comparison, indicating that the current figures represent the change from May 2023 to May 2024.The upward adjustment in the French CPI suggests a continuing trend of gradually rising prices, putting a spotlight on inflationary pressures within the economy. Analysts will be closely monitoring these numbers for subsequent months to gauge the implications on monetary policy and consumer spending. With April’s CPI at 2.20%, the May increase to 2.30% could hint at underlying factors contributing to price stability, warranting further scrutiny by economic policymakers and market participants alike.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com