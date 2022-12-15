France’s consumer price inflation held steady at its record high in November as initially estimated, latest data from the statistical office Insee showed on Thursday.

Consumer price inflation came in at 6.2 percent in November, the same as in October, which was the strongest inflation since 1985.

That was in line with flash data published on November 30.

The Bank of France expects inflation to come in at 5.8 percent on average this year and in a range between 4.2 percent and 6.9 percent in 2023.

The annual price growth in energy eased to 18.4 percent in November from 19.1 percent in October, linked with the least dynamism of petroleum product prices.

Food prices were 12.1 percent more expensive compared to last year, and prices for manufactured products climbed 4.4 percent.

EU harmonized inflation also remained stable at 7.1 percent in November. The figure also matched flash data.

On a monthly basis, the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, moved up 0.4 percent from November, when they rose by 1.2 percent. The latest figure was revised down from 0.5 percent.

Similarly, the consumer price index rose 0.3 percent in November versus a 1.0 percent gain in the prior month. In the initial estimate, the rate of increase was 0.4 percent.

