Confidence among French manufacturers held steady in June, following declines in the previous two months, according to data released by the statistical office INSEE on Friday.The manufacturing sentiment index remained unchanged at 99.0 in June, mirroring May's figure and staying just below the long-term average of 100. Economists had anticipated an increase to 100.0.INSEE reported that opinions on production evolution over the past three months have declined again, while personal production expectations for the upcoming three months have shown renewed optimism.The index for personal production expectations rose to 4.0 in June from 2.0 the previous month. However, the producers' assessment of past production conditions deteriorated, dropping to -2.6 from May's -2.0.Overall order books weakened slightly, with the index dipping to -18 from -17.The survey highlighted that general production expectations turned more negative in June, with the corresponding index falling to -11 from -9 a month earlier.The sub-index for the expected trend in selling prices over the next three months increased to 0 in June from -1 in the preceding month.The overall business confidence index, which includes responses from business leaders across manufacturing, construction, services, retail trade, and wholesale trade sectors, remained stable for the second consecutive month at 99.0 in June. However, the employment climate index declined to 100 from 102.0.