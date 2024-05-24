Confidence among French manufacturers unexpectedly deteriorated in May, dipping below its long-term average, according to the latest data from the statistical office INSEE released on Friday.The manufacturing sentiment index fell to 99.0 in May, down from 100.0 in April. Economists had anticipated the index to remain steady at 100.0, reflecting a more optimistic outlook.This decline marks a return to its long-term average of 100.0 and represents the weakest reading in four months.The primary factor behind the dip in confidence was attributed to worsening balances of opinion regarding both past and future production levels, the agency reported.In particular, the index measuring personal production expectations saw a significant drop to 1.0 in May, down from 8.0 in April. Additionally, the evaluation of producers’ past production situation deteriorated to -2.0, falling from +1.0 in the previous month.However, the index for overall order books showed a slight improvement, rising to -17 from -19.General production expectations also became more negative in May, with the corresponding index increasing to -9 from -7 in March.Looking ahead, the sub-index for anticipated selling price trends over the next three months decreased to -1 in May, compared to 3 in April.Despite these fluctuations, the overall business confidence index, which aggregates responses from business leaders across sectors including manufacturing, construction, services, retail trade, and wholesale trade, remained stable at 99.0 in May.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com