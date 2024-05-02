In April 2024, the manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for France registered a slight decrease. According to the latest data released on May 2, 2024, the PMI dropped from 46.2 in the previous period to 45.3 in April. This indicates a minor decline in manufacturing activity in the country.The PMI is a key economic indicator that provides insights into the health of the manufacturing sector. A reading below 50 typically suggests contraction, while a reading above 50 indicates expansion. Although the French Manufacturing PMI decreased slightly in April, staying below the 50-point threshold, it still reflects ongoing challenges within the sector.The updated data underscores the importance of closely monitoring economic indicators to gauge the performance of key sectors. As global economic conditions continue to evolve, fluctuations in indicators like the PMI can offer valuable insights into the overall economic landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com