French Trade Deficit Widens In January

The French trade deficit increased in January from the prior month as growth in imports exceeded the rise in exports, data from the customs office showed on Friday.

The trade deficit widened to EUR 3.94 billion from EUR 3.57 billion in December. In the same period last year, the shortfall was EUR 5.23 billion.

Exports grew 2.8 percent on month and imports climbed 3.5 percent in January from the previous month.

On a yearly basis, exports and imports decreased 4.8 percent and 6.6 percent, respectively.

