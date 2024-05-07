Data released by the French customs office on Tuesday show a decreasing trade deficit, as exports are rising faster than imports. In March, the trade deficit fell from EUR 5.61 billion in February to EUR 5.47 billion, a significant decrease from last year’s same-period deficit of EUR 8.1 billion.This reduction is partly due to an improved energy balance of EUR 0.1 billion, primarily driven by an escalation in the trade volumes of energy products.While exports recorded a monthly increase of 2.9 percent, imports also saw a slight rise of 2.4 percent. However, compared to last year, both exports and imports actually saw a decrease in March, with a fall of 1.3 percent and 7.0 percent, respectively.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com