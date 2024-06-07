France’s trade deficit widened in April due to a rise in imports coupled with a decrease in exports, according to data released by the customs office on Friday.The deficit expanded to EUR 7.6 billion in April, up from EUR 5.4 billion in March. Analysts had anticipated a shortfall of EUR 5.4 billion.In comparison, the deficit stood at EUR 9.9 billion during the same month last year.The energy balance weakened by EUR 0.6 billion in April, primarily due to an increase in the volume of imported energy products.On a monthly basis, exports fell by 1.8 percent, while imports rose by 2.2 percent.Year-over-year, exports grew by 0.7 percent in April, whereas imports saw a decline of 4.3 percent.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com