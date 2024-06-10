The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a warning concerning Brett Anthony Foods’ Wow Bao Thai-Style Curry Chicken sold at Walmart Inc. retail stores. The warning highlights misbranding issues and undeclared soy and sesame allergens.According to the FSIS, products labeled as “bao curry chicken” may, in fact, contain “teriyaki chicken bao” items, which include soy and sesame—both known allergens not listed on the product label.This public health alert aims to inform consumers with soy and sesame allergies about the potential risks. A recall was not initiated since the questionable items are no longer on the market.The product under scrutiny is a 10-ounce box containing four “Wow Bao Bao Thai-Style Curry Chicken” items, marked with a “best if used by” date of April 12, 2025. These fully cooked, frozen products were packaged on March 20, 2024.The items carry the establishment number “P-40001” inside the USDA mark of inspection and were distributed to Walmart stores nationwide.The alert follows a report from the producing establishment, which received a consumer complaint regarding a box labeled as bao Thai-style curry chicken that contained pouches of teriyaki chicken bao instead.To date, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions related to these products. However, out of caution, the FSIS advises consumers to either discard the product or return it to the place of purchase.For more health news, visit rttnews.com.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com