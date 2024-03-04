FTI Consulting, Inc. announced on Monday that it has procured the Madison Consulting Group, a firm specializing in actuarial consulting. The exact details of the financial transaction remain undisclosed. This acquisition is expected to bolster FTI’s property and casualty actuarial and compliance services. As part of the agreement, Mark Crawshaw, the president of Madison, will join FTI as a senior managing director. FTI’s shares closed at $204.39 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange, marking a 1.20% drop.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com