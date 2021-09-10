FTSE Price Prediction: A Recovery On The Cards After Steep Falls?

FTSE price in positive territory after three consecutive heavy negative sessions High inflation, a weak jobs market and recent Social Care plan/NI raise causes havoc in FTSE stocks Investors cautious ahead of the weekend as much weaker than expected July growth puts a damper on economic recovery hopes. The FTSE price has regained some positive … Continued
