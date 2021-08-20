FTSE price in freefall with fifth consecutive negative session Turmoil in Afghanistan and rising Covid19 cases spooking investors Markets all over the world experiencing sharp drops as the international situation continues to cause concern The FTSE price continued to tumble in Friday’s session with another 0.5% drop to the 7044 level. This is almost 2% … Continued

The post FTSE Price Prediction: Foreign Turmoil Heralds Bearish Scenario appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story