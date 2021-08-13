FTSE Price Prediction: UK100 On A Roll And Bullish

The FTSE Price Is On A Bullish Trend Strong Growth Figures Give A Boost to the blue-chip index Coronavirus concerns still present as cases start rising The FTSE price is currently on a roll having increased considerably over the last four days. In fact, the index is up by around 1.5% from the beginning of … Continued

