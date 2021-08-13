The FTSE Price Is On A Bullish Trend Strong Growth Figures Give A Boost to the blue-chip index Coronavirus concerns still present as cases start rising The FTSE price is currently on a roll having increased considerably over the last four days. In fact, the index is up by around 1.5% from the beginning of … Continued
The post FTSE Price Prediction: UK100 On A Roll And Bullish appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- FTSE Price Prediction: UK100 On A Roll And Bullish - August 13, 2021
- Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy GBP/AUD – 13 August 2021 - August 13, 2021
- AUD/USD Analysis: Bears Steady Below mid-0.73, Aiming for YTD Lows - August 13, 2021