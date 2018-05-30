Funda-FX today was yet again animated, but this time it spun the markets back on to its feet. Markets reversed higher in a relief rally after headlines from Italian news indicated a desire to avoid a snap election in coming months. Yesterday’s Funda-FX Wrap: Italy is spreading a virus throughout global markets. The PM-designate, Carlo […] The post Funda-FX wrap: threat of snap elections in Italy ease, but more volatility to come appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story