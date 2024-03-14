On Thursday, significant U.S. index futures suggest a moderate surge as investors assess critical stateside economic data. The futures remained positive even when the Labor Department reported a significant rise in producer prices in February, surpassing expectations.The Department declared that the producer price index for final demand escalated by 0.6 percent in February, after a 0.3 percent increase in January. The predicted increase was another 0.3 percent. Furthermore, the report mentioned the acceleration in the annual rate of producer price growth from a revised 1.0 percent in January to 1.6 percent in February.The Commerce Department released a report indicating that retail sales bounced back in February, although the growth did not meet economists’ estimates. They reported that retail sales rose by 0.6 percent in February, following a 1.1 percent decline in January. On the other hand, sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers excluded; retail sales in February rose by 0.3 percent after a 0.8 percent fall in January.In other news, the Labor Department released a report showing a slight decline in first-time applications for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ending February 9th. The report cites that initial jobless claims declined to 209,000, a reduction of 1,000 from the previous week’s revised level of 210,000.Other notable economic performance includes a significant rebound on Tuesday’s session, although, on Wednesday, the performance was relatively uninspiring. The major averages closed mixed after spending most of the day fluctuating on either side of the unchanged line. The Dow elevated by 0.1 percent, while the S&P 500 decreased by 0.2 percent, and the Nasdaq slid by 0.5 percent.The tech sector, with Nvidia (NVDA) declining by 1.1 percent, largely influenced the Nasdaq’s pullback. Notwithstanding, the energy stocks saw substantial strength due to a sharp rise in crude oil prices. The NYSE Arca Oil Index surged by 2.3 percent, and the Philadelphia Oil Service Index rose by 1.9 percent. As gold prices increased, gold stocks also saw significant strength.In the commodity sector, crude oil futures are up to $80.46 a barrel. Gold futures have fallen to $2,169.10 an ounce. In currency trading, the U.S. dollar is at 147.65 yen, and against the euro, it stands at $1.0939.In Asia, stocks moved within a narrow range before ending mixed on Thursday. The dollar index held steady, whereas gold prices slightly decreased after reaching record highs earlier this week. Amid anticipated releases of U.S. producer price inflation, retail sales, and jobless claims data, investors worldwide are keenly observing inflation and interest rate cues.The Shanghai Composite Index in China experienced a slight decline of 0.2 percent as it dropped to 3,038.23. This comes in anticipation of new loan data and the impending People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) rate decision.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index also experienced a similar decline of 0.7 percent, landing at 16,961.66 ahead of next week’s earnings announcements. Tech stocks were the catalyst for the greatest losses. However, property developers like the Longfor Group and China Resources Land saw advancement due to expectations that new policies supportive of the sector will be introduced.In contrast, Japanese shares saw a rebound after a three-day loss, due to jitters ahead of the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) policy meeting next week. There is now renewed speculation over the central bank potentially ending its negative interest rate and yield curve control policies, following recent data and the outcome of spring wage negotiations.The Nikkei 225 Index edged up by 0.3 percent bringing it to 38,807.38, whereas the broader Topix Index settled 0.5 percent higher at 2,661.59.In South Korea, stocks rose significantly with the Kospi climbing 0.9 percent to 2,718.76, marking the third consecutive session of gains and an almost two-year high. The financial and automaker industries were key contributors to the upward trend.Australian markets, however, were less fortunate, and ended negatively. The S&P ASX 200 Index slipped 0.2 percent to 7,713.60, and the All Ordinaries Index closed 0.2 percent lower at 7,974.Elsewhere in Europe, stocks surged higher for the most part as potential reductions in borrowing costs were anticipated in spring by the European Central Bank. Final data from Spain’s National Institute of Statistics revealed that inflation softened to a six-month low in February, standing at 2.8 percent.In the UK, the FTSE 100 Index held steady, however, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.3 percent, and the French CAC 40 Index advanced by 0.8 percent.In other updates, the US Commerce Department announced a rebound in retail sales in February, with a 0.6 percent increase. Conversely, initial claims for US unemployment benefits only lowered slightly within the same period.The report indicated that initial unemployment claims fell to 209,000, marking a reduction of 1,000 from the amended figure of 210,000 reported the week before. This trend defied economists’ expectations, who had anticipated claims would rise to 218,000 from the initially reported 217,000 of the previous week.The Department of Labor added that the less mercurial four-week moving average also dwindled, setting at 208,000. This was a trim-down of 500 from last week’s revised average of 208,500.A distinct report proclaimed by the Department of Labor on Thursday divulged a more than anticipated rise in producer prices in the U.S. for the month of February. The Department stated that its final demand producer price index climbed by 0.6 percent in February, following a 0.3 percent increase in January. This surpassed economists’ predictions of an additional increase of 0.3 percent.Moreover, the report disclosed a quickened annual rate of producer price growth, advancing to 1.6 percent in February, up from a revised 1.0 percent in January. Economists had forecasted that this year-on-year price growth would only ascend to 1.1 percent, moved up from the originally reported escalation of 0.9 percent for the preceding month.At 10 am ET, the Commerce Department is set to unveil its report on business inventories for January. Analysts anticipate a slight rise in these inventories, predicting an increment of 0.2 percent in January compared to the 0.4 percent surge witnessed in December.At 11 am ET, the Treasury Department is due to disclose the details of its upcoming monthly auction of twenty-year bonds.