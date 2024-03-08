Major U.S. index futures are indicating a strong opening for stocks on Friday, potentially extending the upward trend witnessed over the previous two trading days. This positive forecast follows the U.S. Labor Department’s recent jobs report, which stated a significant surge in job growth for February – stronger than predicted by economists. Non-farm payroll employment escalated by 275,000 jobs, against a forecasted number of 200,000. However, there had been notable downward revisions in employment growth for December and January, amounting to a net adjustment of 167,000 jobs.The unemployment rate for February also rose to 3.9%, up from 3.7% in January, which countered the expectations of remaining unchanged. This along with the revised job growth for previous months could have a positive impact on the outlooks for interest rates. Treasury yields initially rose after the release of the report, but have since tracked lower.After rebounding on Wednesday, stocks saw a significant surge in Thursday’s trade. The NASDAQ and S&P 500 managed to offset earlier week losses, hitting new record intraday highs. The NASDAQ jumped by 1.5%, ending near its previous Friday’s record closing high. The S&P 500 also set a new record, increasing by 1%, while the Dow Jones witnessed a more modest gain.This Wall Street rally was boosted by the optimism surrounding interest rates, inspiring traders’ confidence after an initial pullback at the start of the week. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell emphasized that rate cuts would indeed begin this year, reinforcing traders’ expectations for a rate cut in June. Further optimism was imparted by the European Central Bank, which lowered its annual inflation forecast while leaving rates unchanged.Amid the increasing buying interest, Treasury yields faced a decline, with the ten-year yield closing at its lowest level in a month. Particularly impacted were the semiconductor stocks, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index reaching a record close. Shares in Nvidia rose by 4.5% after Mizuho Securities raised its price target, with Micron seeing a 3.6% increase after Stifel upgraded the stock to a ‘Buy’.Other sectors that showed strong inclines included oil service stocks and housing stocks, each reflecting Philadelphia Indices reaching record closing highs. Software, gold, and retail stocks also saw significant growth, with networking stocks being among the few to resist the upward trend.In the commodity market, crude oil futures marginally declined after a mild slip in Thursday’s trade, while gold futures saw a considerable jump. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar exchanged for 146.68 yen, down from the previous day’s 148.05.Asian stock markets followed the Wall Street trend on Friday, reaching seven-month highs as the possibility of lower interest rates dominated the markets. The U.S. dollar and Treasury yields saw a decline, further enhancing the market sentiments and eagerly awaiting the U.S. jobs data, that could provide additional insights on Federal Reserve’s interest rate decisions. Simultaneously, gold remained steady near record highs while oil prices rose, shrugging off China’s demand concerns from the previous day’s trading. Following the trade data reflecting increased demand, China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose by 0.6%.The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong rose 0.8 percent to 16,353.39, with a surge in tech stocks following an announcement from senior officials regarding plans to enhance China’s self-reliance and dominance in advanced technologies. This announcement came during the National People’s Congress.Japanese markets saw a slight increase while the yen reached a one-month high against the US dollar. This was due to growing anticipation that the Bank of Japan might soon deviate from its highly accommodative monetary policy. The Nikkei 225 Index saw a 0.2 percent rise to 39,688.94 but also its first weekly fall in six weeks. The broader Topix Index closed up 0.3 percent at 2,726.80. Automakers including Toyota Motor, Suzuki Motor and Subaru experienced losses of between 1 and 3 percent.In Seoul, stocks rallied following dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The Kospi rose 1.2 percent to 2,680.35, led by pharmaceutical stocks such as Samsung Biologics and Celltrion.Australian markets reached a new record high, fuelled by hopes that the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank would cut interest rates sooner rather than later. The benchmark S&P ASX 200 Index jumped 1.1 percent to 7,847.0, and the broader All Ordinaries index rose by 1.0 percent to 8,107.50. Banks led the gainers, with Westpac rallying 2.6 percent and National Australia Bank adding 2.3 percent.In Europe, markets fluctuated following the release of the closely watched U.S. jobs data. The euro area economy was unaltered in the fourth quarter, as initially estimated, according to revised data from Eurostat. Germany’s industrial production expanded in January, contrasting with a 2.0 percent slump in December.Meanwhile, France’s trade deficit increased as exports fell faster than imports at the start of the year. European Central Bank policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau suggested that an interest rate cut might come in April or June.In the U.S., February’s employment report from the Labor Department showed a higher than expected increase in non-farm payroll employment. Corporate news included German meal-kit maker HelloFresh SE cutting its 2024 core earnings forecast for the second time in five months, causing its shares to fall. In contrast, British packaging firm Mondi's shares dropped after it announced a potential all-share offer to acquire smaller rival DS Smith for £5.14 billion, causing DS Smith shares to soar. Finally, electronic signature and document management company DocuSign saw upslope after having better than expected fiscal fourth quarter results and an upbeat first quarter forecast.