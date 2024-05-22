G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (GTHX), a commercial-stage oncology firm, and Deimos Biosciences, a portfolio entity of Jupiter Bioventures, announced on Wednesday a global licensing agreement for the use of lerociclib as a radioprotective agent.Under this agreement, Jupiter Bioventures will hold exclusive rights for the clinical development, regulatory submissions, and commercialization of lerociclib for radioprotection across the United States, Europe, Japan, and other global markets, with the exception of the Asia-Pacific region.According to the agreement’s terms, G1 Therapeutics will receive 10 percent of Deimos Biosciences’ outstanding shares and a 20 percent royalty on annual net sales of lerociclib.Lerociclib is a potent and selective cyclin-dependent kinase 4 and 6 (CDK4/6) inhibitor. These inhibitors have been shown to enhance the survival of animals exposed to radiation.Lerociclib recently underwent global licensing to Pepper Bio, excluding the Asia-Pacific region, for all indications other than specific radioprotective uses. Additionally, it has been licensed to Genor Biopharma for the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, and is currently under review by the National Medical Products Administration in China for the treatment of breast cancer.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com