WIth the news of a breakthrough in a vaccine against Covid-19, what is the outlook for risk assets? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: MUFG Research discusses the impact of the vaccine news on the FX market and sees a scope for further gains in risky assets. “Admittedly, there are still many uncertainties at this stage. […] The post G10: Don’t Bet Against ‘Human Ingenuity’ – MUFG appeared first on Forex Crunch.
