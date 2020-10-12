What can we expect from the global economy into year-end? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: Bank of America Global Research discusses its expectations for the global economy into year-end. “We expect the global economy to weaken in 4Q. The strong rebound in 3Q was temporary, driven by base effects from the 2Q lockdown. We have actually been surprised the market reacted so […] The post G10: Global Economy To Weaken In Q4; Where To Target EUR/USD & USD/JPY – BofA appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story