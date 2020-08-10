Taking a look at the G-10 currencies, what are the preferred trades for August? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: Societe Generale Research keeps recommending short NZD/JPY and short GBP/CHF as its preferred trades for August. “It’s striking that the volatility and the ‘normal’ seasonal moves are concentrated in EM. The very fragile three – TRY, […] The post G10: Illiquid, Volatile And Nasty August; Staying Short NZD/JPY & GBP/CHF – SocGen appeared first on Forex Crunch.

