What is the outlook for EUR/USD at month-end? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: The preliminary output of this month-end fixing model point to USD buying against EUR, at month-end, according to data from Citi. “September 2020 Preliminary Estimate & Month-End Asset Rebalancing: The sharp losses in equities in September leads the asset rebalancing model to suggest a rotation […] The post G10: Prelim Month-End Fixing Model: Short EUR/USD Signal Into September Fix – Citi appeared first on Forex Crunch.
