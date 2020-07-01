Major economies continue to struggle with the lockdowns due to Corvid-19. What has been the impact on the G10 currency pairs? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: Credit Agricole CIB Research discusses the impact of relative strictness of lockdowns on G10 pairs. “With the risk of some G10 countries going back into lockdown amid outbreaks […] The post G10: Strictness Of Lockdowns Matters To Some Pairs But Had Little Impact To Other Pairs – Credit Agricole appeared first on Forex Crunch.
