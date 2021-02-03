What is the outlook for G10 currencies in the near-term? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: ANZ Research adopts a cautious bias on G10 currencies in the near-term. “We continue to take a nimble approach to the near-term market dynamic, we will not be entering into fresh positions before seeing either a period of consolidation […] The post G10: Taking A Nimble Approach; Won’t Add New Positions N-Term – ANZ appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story