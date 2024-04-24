On Wednesday, biomedical company Gain Therapeutics, Inc. announced encouraging results from the first phase of their medical trial testing GT-02287, an innovative, therapy drug targeting the GBA1 gene in Parkinson’s Disease.The single ascending dose study demonstrated that the drug, when given orally once a day to healthy individuals, was mostly tolerated across all dosages with no severe side effects recorded.Gain Therapeutics, Inc. proposes that GT-02287 could potentially help put a stop to the progression of Parkinson’s Disease by addressing the underlying cause. They’re looking forward to starting the first patient group in the Phase 1 clinical trial towards the end of 2024.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com