On Tuesday, Galectin Therapeutics Inc. announced that the independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) has endorsed the continuation of the Phase 2b/3 NAVIGATE study of Belapectin, without any modifications. This randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind study is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Belapectin in patients suffering from cirrhotic portal hypertension. This condition, often observed in people with fatty liver, is caused by metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.The DSMB’s decision was influenced by positive data regarding the tolerance and safety of Belapectin, as stated by the company. The biotechnology firm has also mentioned that they are anticipating positive results from the Phase 2b segment of the NAVIGATE study in the fourth quarter of this year.At present, Galectin’s shares are priced at $3.69, marking a 1.32 percent drop on the Nasdaq.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com