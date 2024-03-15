Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. recently disclosed the award of a European patent for the application of a compound composed of Aramchol and Resmetirom in treating NASH/MASH and liver fibrosis. This approval currently covers France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. However, the patent’s approval in both the United States and other nations is still underway.Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of Aramchol for various liver and fibro-inflammatory conditions.In light of this news, Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ shares surged by 40% in the pre-market trade session on Friday.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com