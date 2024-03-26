GameStop Corp. recently published its earnings for the fourth quarter, revealing an increase from the previous year. However, these figures failed to meet Wall Street estimations.The company’s net income arrived at $63.1 million, equating to $0.21 per share. This is a significant increase compared to last year’s fourth quarter, which saw a net income of $48.2 million or $0.16 per share.When considering special items, GameStop Corp. announced adjusted earnings of $67.7 million, or $0.22 per share for the period in question.Analysts had, on average, forecasted the company would earn $0.29 per share, as collated by Thomson Reuters. It should be noted that these estimates generally do not consider special items.Unfortunately, the company’s revenue fell by 19.7% for the quarter, from last year’s $2.23 billion to the current $1.79 billion.GameStop Corp.’s earnings overview, based on Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP):- Earnings for Q4: $63.1 million, an increase from $48.2 million the previous year.- Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4: $0.21, an increase from last year’s $0.16.- Revenue for Q4: $1.79 billion, a decrease from the previous year’s $2.23 billion.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com