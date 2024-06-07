GameStop Corp. shares surged by 48% on Thursday after investor Keith Gill, known online as “Roaring Kitty,” announced a livestream event. The shares saw further gains in after-hours trading and pre-market activity on the NYSE early Friday, although they are now down approximately 11.3%.The YouTube livestream, set for Friday at noon, marks Gill’s first live appearance on his channel in three years following the 2021 meme stock frenzy fueled by his bullish content. It is widely speculated that Gill’s return will focus on a positive discussion regarding his holdings in GameStop.Gill’s Reddit page reveals a substantial stock and option position, including screenshots of his E-Trade portfolio showing 5 million GameStop shares and 120,000 call options.According to The Wall Street Journal, Morgan Stanley’s E-Trade platform is considering action related to the account linked to these screenshots.The recent surge in GameStop stock aligns with considerable activity since May, when Gill reemerged on social media. GameStop shares have soared 167% since Gill’s enigmatic tweet on May 12, his first post on X (formerly Twitter) since 2021.Massachusetts Secretary of State Bill Galvin confirmed on Tuesday that his office is investigating Gill’s trading activities, associated with the recent spike in GameStop stock.The 2021 GameStop frenzy led to trading restrictions on platforms like Robinhood, which faced a class-action lawsuit dismissed in August 2023. This trading mania also prompted a series of congressional hearings.Gill, a key figure among meme stock traders, reportedly turned his $53,000 GameStop investment into a multi-million dollar stake, amplifying the hype around the stock. In August 2020, Gill held three-hour livestreams outlining his investment thesis on GameStop.The YouTube account, boasting over 730,000 subscribers, clarifies, “The Roaring Kitty channel and livestreams are for educational and entertainment purposes only. I don’t provide personal investment advice or stock recommendations during the stream.”On Thursday, GameStop shares closed at $46.55, up 47.45%. In pre-market activity on the NYSE, shares rose by 33.28% but have since declined 11.3% to $41.30.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com