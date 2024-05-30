Here are the key earnings highlights for Gap Inc. (GPS):First-quarter earnings increased to $158 million compared to a loss of $18 million in the same period last year. Earnings per share (EPS) rose to $0.41 from a loss of $0.05 in the prior year’s first quarter, surpassing analysts’ expectations of $0.14 per share. Revenue grew to $3.39 billion, up from $3.28 billion in the same period last year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com