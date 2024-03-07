The following is a summary of the earnings for Gap Inc. (GPS):In comparison to last year, Gap Inc.’s earnings for the fourth quarter have significantly improved. This year, the company reported earnings of $185 million, a marked increase from the -$273 million loss in the same period the previous year.The earnings per share (EPS) also saw a substantial rise, coming in at $0.49 in the fourth quarter compared to last year’s -$0.75, far exceeding the analyst’s prediction of $0.22 per share.Moreover, there was an increment in the revenue as well, which stood at $4.30 billion for the fourth quarter, slightly up from the $4.24 billion earned in the same period last year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com