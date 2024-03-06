Gasoline production in the United States has taken a significant hit, dropping to 0.207 million barrels per day. This steep decline comes amidst economic uncertainty and has raised concerns about fuel availability and prices. The latest data, updated on 06 March 2024, shows a stark contrast from the previous indicator of 0.39 million barrels per day, signaling a notable decrease in gasoline production. The implications of this decline on the economy and consumers remain to be seen as industry experts monitor the situation closely for any further developments.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com