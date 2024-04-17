The latest data update on gasoline production in the United States shows a decrease in production by 0.025 million barrels, following a previous decline of 0.538 million barrels. The most recent figures highlight a trend in reduced gasoline output in the country. This data, updated on 17 April 2024, raises questions about the factors influencing this downward trend and its potential impact on the economy and fuel markets both domestically and internationally. Analysts will be closely monitoring future developments in gasoline production to assess the broader implications on the energy sector and related industries.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com