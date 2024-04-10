Recent data on gasoline production in the United States shows a significant drop in output. The most recent indicator reported a decrease of -0.538 million barrels, signaling a notable reduction in gasoline production. This decline comes after the previous indicator had shown production levels at 0.767 million barrels. The data, which was last updated on 10 April 2024, highlights the ongoing fluctuations in the energy sector and may have implications for the broader economy. Analysts will be closely monitoring future reports to assess the impact of this trend on fuel prices and supply chains in the United States.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com