GBP/USD remains subdued amid stronger US Dollar. Pound Sterling suffers amid rising Corona cases and poor risk sentiment. UK government can impose another lockdown if the disease curve doesn’t invert. The most important factor, which is now affecting the GBP/USD analysis, is the infusion of huge amounts into the American economy under the stimulus programs […] The post GB/USD Analysis: Bears Targeting Fresh Lows to 1.36 amid Poor Risk appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story