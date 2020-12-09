As negotiations continue towards a Brexit deal, what is the forecast for GBP/USD? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: Citi maintains a bullish bias on GBP on the prospects of a Brexit trade deal. “CitiFX Strategy likes adding on dips in GBP into an agreement but is inclined to “sell the news” on confirmation […] The post GBP: Banks & Leveraged Names Net Buyers; Add On Dips Into An Agreement, Sell The News On Confirmation – Citi appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- GBP: Banks & Leveraged Names Net Buyers; Add On Dips Into An Agreement, Sell The News On Confirmation – Citi - December 9, 2020
- USD/CAD: Spot Over-Extended To The Downside Into BoC; 2 Reasons To Expect A Bounce N-Term – MUFG - December 9, 2020
- ECB Preview: More money but no honey, Lagarde may lower the euro if she wants to - December 9, 2020