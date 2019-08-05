The British pound has come under immense pressure as PM Boris Johnson accelerated his preparations for a no-deal Brexit. Where next? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: MUFG Research discusses GBP outlook in light of revising down GBP/USD targets. MUFG now targets GBP/USD around 1.10 and EUR/GBP around 0.97 by year-end. “We now consider leaving […] The post GBP: Base Case For No-Deal Brexit & 2 BoE Cuts; GBP/USD To Fall Towards 1.10 By Year-End – MUFG appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story