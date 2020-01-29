The Bank of England is convening for its first rate decision of 2020 and bond markets see it as a total coin-flip. How will the pound react? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: Société Générale Research discusses GBP outlook and sees a scope for near-term weakness heading into this week’s BoE meeting. “Sterling is the […] The post GBP: BoE Cut Likely; GBP/JPY Shorts Most Attractive As GBP/USD Vulnerable To Test 1.28 – SocGen appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- GBP: BoE Cut Likely; GBP/JPY Shorts Most Attractive As GBP/USD Vulnerable To Test 1.28 – SocGen - January 29, 2020
- USD: Fed To Maintain A Cautious Outlook; What’s Next For USD? – MUFG - January 28, 2020
- USD: Polls For Democratic Primaries May Trigger A Dollar Reversal – Credit Agricole - January 28, 2020