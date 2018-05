Sterling struggling to maintain bullish stance after recovering near ten-month bottom. UK data comes in better than expected, but still on the weak side. The GBP/JPY is trading near 144.50 after recovering from a steep recent decline. The Sterling fell for eight straight trading days against the Yen recently, and the pair is trading into 10-month […] The post GBP/JPY hits the brakes near 143.00, but bounce is limited appeared first on Forex Crunch.

