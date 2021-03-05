What is the outlook for GBP, given the UK budget release on Wednesday? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: MUFG Research sees a scope for the GBP to extend its gains on the back of [Wednesday’s] UK budget. “The Budget proved more stimulative than expected for the UK economy which should help to support […] The post GBP: More Stimulus In UK Budget Likely To Provide Support For GBP M-Term – MUFG appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story