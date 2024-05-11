In the latest update from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) regarding the speculative net positions on the British Pound (GBP), it has been revealed that there has been an improvement in the figures. The previous indicator had shown a net position of -29.0K, while the most recent data indicates a decrease in this number to -21.8K. This shift suggests a more optimistic outlook on the GBP among speculators in the financial markets.The data was last updated on May 10, 2024, providing traders and investors with a current snapshot of market sentiment towards the British currency. As geopolitical events and economic indicators continue to influence currency markets, these net position figures offer valuable insights into the mood and expectations surrounding the GBP. Investors will be closely monitoring these developments as they assess their trading strategies moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com