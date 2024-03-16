According to the latest data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), speculative net positions for the British Pound (GBP) have increased to 70.5K. This marks a notable uptick from the previous recorded figure of 58.4K. The data, updated on 15th March 2024, indicates a growing bullish sentiment towards the GBP among traders in the United Kingdom.Speculative net positions reflect the difference between the number of long and short positions taken by speculators in a particular asset, providing insights into market sentiment and potential future price movements. The increase in net positions suggests a strengthening confidence in the GBP, possibly driven by positive economic indicators or market developments. Traders and investors will be closely monitoring these figures to gauge the direction of the British Pound in the near term.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com