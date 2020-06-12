The U.S . dollar has been showing signs of weakness. What is the outlook for USD/JPY and GBP/USD over the next 6-12 months? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: SEB Research discusses its views on GBP and JPY. SEB targets USD/JPY at 111 and GBP/USD at 1.30 in 6 months. “Time is running out and […] The post GBP: Undervalued, But For Good Reasons; JPY: Undervalued But Will Fall Anyway – SEB appeared first on Forex Crunch.
