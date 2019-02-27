The UK government decided to give MPs an option to extend Brexit. What’s next for the pound? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: Societe Generale Research discusses GBP/USD scenarios in light of the latest Brexit developments. “Theresa May headed off to the EU-Arabian league open pool competition and apparently played so well she came back with […] The post GBP/USD: 1.50 If 2nd Referendum; 1.40 If Avoiding No-Deal Brexit; 1.20 On No-Deal Brexit – SocGen appeared first on Forex Crunch.

