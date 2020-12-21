What is the technical outlook for GBP/USD over the coming weeks? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: Credit Suisse discusses GBP/USD technical outlook and maintains a bullish bias over the coming weeks. “We continue to look for a weekly close above 1.3514 today to confirm the major base we have been looking for from September […] The post GBP/USD: A Weekly Close Above 1.3514 Should Confirm A Major Base For 1.3620 Ahead Of 1.4300 – Credit Suisse appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story