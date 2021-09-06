GBP/USD Analysis: Bears Attracting 1.3800 Amid Covid, Brexit Jitters

GBP/USD remains sluggish below the 1.3850 area. The UK PM may have to deal with many internal problems after parliament returns from the vacations. Delta variant spread in the country is weighing on the Pound. The GBP/USD price analysis suggests bearish bias, suggesting further losses ahead as the US dollar is slightly gaining on the … Continued

