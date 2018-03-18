The pound has a very busy week with top-tier indicators such as inflation and jobs. Moreover, the BOE decision and the EU Summit on Brexit also promise to be market-moving. Are risks underpriced? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXnews: CIBC Research discusses GBP outlook and advises caution on GBP around current levels. “Call it Brexit-fatigue, […] The post GBP/USD: Are GBP Traders Underpricing Downside Risks? – CIBC appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- GBP/USD: Are GBP Traders Underpricing Downside Risks? – CIBC - March 18, 2018
- USD/JPY consolidating lower, another fall coming? – Forecast March 19-23 - March 18, 2018
- USD/CAD Forecast Mar. 19-23 : Where will the CAD crash stop? - March 18, 2018